NJPW’s 2023 Super Junior Tag League tournament will begin on October 21.

Ten teams are competing in this year’s Super Junior Tag League, which includes the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, BULLET CLUB War Dogs’ Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney.

The tournament will end on November 4th at Power Struggle. The team that wins the tournament will earn a chance to compete for the Junior Heavyweight Tag Titles at Wrestle Kingdom. Here are the teams:

Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions)

YOH & TBD

Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

TJP & Francesco Akira

BUSHI & Titán

Master Wato & El Desperado

Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO

The D.K.C. & Ryusuke Taguchi

Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku