The 2023 NJPW Power Struggle tour starts on October 21 and ends on November 4 in Osaka, Japan.

The last show on the tour will feature the Super Junior Tag League finals. The first few matches have been confirmed for the event.

Previously announced was Hiromu Takahashi defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Taiji Ishimori. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi will put their NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Titles on the line against T.M.D.K. (Zack Sabre JrMikey Nicholls & Shane Haste). Also, Yuya Uemura and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will face Yota Tsuji and Tetsuya Naito.

The new matches for the November 4th show include Oleg Boltin challenging Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World Television Championship. SANADA, Taichi, and Yuya Uemura will also face Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji). In another six-man tag match, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, and Oskar Leube will take on United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & HENARE).