AEW will hold Collision from Cleveland, OH, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,188 tickets, and there are 2,219 left. The show is set up for 5,407 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 4,591 fans on August 24, 2022, for a Dynamite episode. Here is the updated card for the show:

Grand Slam World Title eliminator semifinals: Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong

Grand Slam World Title eliminator semifinals: Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo or Jay Lethal

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against Action Andretti

Bullet Club Gold in action

Bryan Danielson speaks

Saraya & Ruby Soho speak

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn speak