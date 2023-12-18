AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,616 tickets and there are 798 left.

It’s set up for 4,414 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley (12 points) vs. Jay White (9 points)

Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland (9 points) vs. Rush (6 points)

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe (0 points) vs. Jay Lethal (0 points)

Winner gets AEW Women’s Championship match at Worlds End: Saraya vs. Riho

Roderick Strong v.s Komander

We’ll hear from MJF & Samoa Joe