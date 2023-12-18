WWE Raw rolls on as the show tonight airs live from Des Moines, IA at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Tonight’s show is the final live episode of Raw of 2023, as next week’s show is a best of and won’t be live due to Christmas.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz