Wednesday’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 977,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also ranked #57 for the night in viewership.

This is up from the previous week, which drew 775,000 viewers and ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership. The previous episode drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

AEW Dynamite averaged 810,755 viewers per episode in 2020, for a total of 42.970 million viewers per episode. The show averaged 903,000 viewers per episode in 2019, for a total of 10.840 million viewers across 12 episodes.

The Cotton Bowl college football game on ESPN at 8pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.45 rating, drawing 5.766 million viewers. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.243 million viewers. Young Sheldon also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.50 rating in the key demographic.

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker with Totals:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 826,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Anniversary Episode)

October 21 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 781,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 4 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 764,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 18 Episode: 850,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 710,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

December 9 Episode: 995,000 viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 16 Episode: 806,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode: 775,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Holiday Bash episode, did not air head-to-head)

December 30 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Brodie Lee Celebration of Life episode)

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

