Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network drew 586,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also ranked #75 for the night in viewership.

This is down from the previous week, which drew 698,000 viewers and ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership. The previous episode drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

NXT averaged 698,623 viewers per episode in 2020, for a total of 37.027 million viewers across 53 episodes. The show averaged 785,307 viewers per episode in 2019, for a total of 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes on the USA Network in the current timeslot.

The Cotton Bowl college football game on ESPN at 8pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.45 rating, drawing 5.766 million viewers. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.243 million viewers. Young Sheldon also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.50 rating in the key demographic.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker with Totals:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

October 14 Episode: 651,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 21 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 4 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 638,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 658,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 9 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

December 16 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Very Gargano Christmas episode, did not air head-to-head)

December 30 Episode: 586,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

