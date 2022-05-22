Will Ospreay had to pull out of Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounter event in London due to a kidney infection.

RevPro released a statement on their website saying on Thursday that Ospreay had developed what initially was thought to be food poisoning and was eventually diagnosed with a kidney infection. He was scheduled to face Minoru Suzuki.

“We appreciate that there will be disappointment surrounding this announcement, no one was looking forward to the Suzuki Vs Ospreay contest more than us & we will do everything we can to reschedule it for a later date,” they wrote.

Ospreay recently returned to action after testing positive for COVID-19.