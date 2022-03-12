Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) will make his first post-WWE appearance this weekend.

Rotunda is scheduled to appear at Showcase of Legends 7 in Albany, NY this Sunday from 10am-2pm. He will be available for meet & greets, photo-ops, and autograph signings.

Prices for Rotunda’s appearance include autographs for $100, premium autographs for $125 (belts, 11×14, masks, etc.), inscriptions for $20 (3 words), professional photo-ops for $110, $300 VIP packages (2 autographs, pro photo-op, VIP Line), and $500 Super VIP packages (6 autographs, VIP Line).

Several WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling stars will be appearing with Rotunda, along with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Dustin Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Impact Digital Media Champion & NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona, and others.

Rotunda has been away from pro wrestling since WWE released him in early July of last year. He’s been working on a horror movie project, but there’s been no update on his pro wrestling future.

Rotunda will also appear at WrestleCon 2022 during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas.

Stay tuned for more.

