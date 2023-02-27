WWE and the Coca-Cola Coliseum have announced a new main event for the live event scheduled for Saturday, March 4 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

We noted before how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was set to team with Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the main event. Now WWE has announced Zayn vs. Reigns in the Elimination Chamber rematch for the Toronto main event.

Sikoa vs. Owens was also announced, plus Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is still advertised as well.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship! Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4: https://t.co/5QYCRhMocU 🎟 pic.twitter.com/3LJORwpptx — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) February 27, 2023

