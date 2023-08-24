WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time looking back at superstars stealing famous moves from other superstars during big matchups. Check out the full list and video below.

10. Bobby Lashley Hits Braun Strowman’s Running Powerslam

9. Sheamus hits Drew McIntyre’s Future Shock DDT

8. John Cena uses Undertaker’s Chokeslam

7. Edge Connects With Randy Orton’s RKO

6. Drew McIntyre Cinches In Kurt Angle’s Angle Lock

5. Evolution Steals The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb

4. Logan Paul Hits Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale

3. Cody Rhodes Uses The Pedigree

2. Jey Uso Hits Roman Reigns’ Spear

1. Kevin Owens Surprises Stone Cold With The Stunner