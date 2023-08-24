The WWE Women’s Title will be on the line this Friday night.

WWE has announced that WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will defend her title against Zelina Vega during tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

“As IYO SKY continues to clash with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka, the competition for the WWE Women’s Championship has increased with the news that the high-flying titleholder to set to put her gold on the line against The LWO’s Zelina Vega. After Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship triumph, can Vega draw inspiration from The Legendary Luchador and bring the WWE Women’s Title into the honored Latino faction? Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown,” WWE wrote in their official match preview.

Friday’s match will be SKY’s first televised defense since winning the title at SummerSlam on August 5. SummerSlam saw Bianca Belair win the title by defeating Charlotte Flair and then-champion Asuka in a Triple Threat, but SKY came right out and cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase to defeat Belair and kick off her first main roster singles title reign.

This will also be the third singles bout between Vega and SKY. Vega defeated SKY in their first encounter on the June 16 SmackDown, then defeated her again on the August 4 SmackDown, which was the SummerSlam go-home show, and just one night before SKY’s title win.

Below is the updated announced card for Friday’s SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY:

* Jimmy Uso returns and speaks for the first time since brother Jey Uso left WWE

* 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio faces Grayson Waller in a non-title match

* WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Zelina Vega

