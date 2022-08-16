The inaugural Heatwave edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air tonight on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s one-hour special will be headlined by JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, a Street Fight to decide the Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar feud, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Giovanni Vinci vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

If D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT and Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde must stay with The Family. If Escobar wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from The Family.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

