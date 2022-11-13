Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Orlando, FL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda

Grayson Waller is in the ring and sets up a match. Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon, and after the match, Waller attacked Dixon

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne

Roxanne Perez defeated Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark in a fatal 4-way to earn a future NXT Women’s Title match opportunity.

NXT North American Title Match- Wes Lee (c) retains over NXT Tag Team Champion Kit Wilson (w/ NXT Tag Team Champion Elton Prince)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) retain over Kiana James & Elektra Lopez

Cora Jade defeated Ivy Nile.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Von Wagner, Veer & Sanga