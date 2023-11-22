WWE NXT Results 11/21/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

First Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Meta Four vs. Chad Gable w/The Alpha Academy For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Dar kicks the left hamstring of Gable. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gable applies a wrist lock. Dar with a takedown. Gable grapples around Dar. Dar applies a hammerlock. Gable transitions into a side wrist lock. Dar with a fireman’s carry takeover. Gable applies a headscissors neck lock. Dar drops his elbow on the left knee of Gable. Dar grabs a side headlock. Gable transitions into another wrist lock. Dar rakes the eyes of Gable. Dar backs Gable into the ropes. Gable avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Gable with a German Suplex. Gable with an Overhead Toss. Chain Grappling Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gable does a spin drill. Gable with a drop toe hold. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. Dar grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Gable applies a waist lock. Dar with repeated back elbows. Gable blocks The Champagne Super Knee Bar as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Dar with another hamstring kick. Gable avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Gable applies a side headlock. Dar whips Gable across the ring. Gable drops Gable with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Gable grabs a side headlock. Gable with another shoulder tackle. Gable poses for the crowd. Dar slaps Gable in the face. Dar shoves Gable. Dar with clubbing mid-kicks. Dar tells Gable to bring it. Gable obliges with a throat thrust. Gable whips Dar across the ring. Gable scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Gable with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Gable. Gable ducks a clothesline from Dar. Gable with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Dar blocks The Vertical Suplex. Dar with combination kicks. Dar taunts Otis. Gable kicks Dar in the face. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Gable dives over Dar. Dar blocks The Chaos Theory. Oro Mensah delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Dar connects with The Nova Roller to score the first pinfall of the match.

THIRD ROUND

Gable caches Dar in mid-air. Gable throws Dar into the canvas. Gable with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Gable hyperextends the left leg of Dar. Gable repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Dar. Gable with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Dar sends Gable crashing to the outside. Dar slams Gable’s head on the ring apron and the announce table. Dar rolls Gable back into the ring. Dar with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dar drops Gable with a Flatliner for a two count. Gable unloads three knife edge chops. Dar responds with The Superman Punch for a two count. Dar places the left ankle of Gable on the bottom rope. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gable with a straight right hand. Gable delivers The SuperPlex. Rollup Exchange as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Forearm Exchange. Dar with a Mid-Kick. Dar with another Superman Punch. Dar goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Gable counters with a Leg Capture Suplex. Gable lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Dar rolls himself out of the ring. Gable goes for a German Suplex off the apron, but Dar blocks it. Dar with a Soccer Kick. Dar nails Gable with a Flatliner off the apron. Gable gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Dar drops Gable with The Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Dar applies The Ankle Lock. Gable responds with a Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dar sweeps out the legs of Gable. Dar applies The Sleeper Hold. Gable sends Dar back first into the canvas. Gable with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Dar with a sharp knee strike for a two count. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange as time expires.

FIFTH ROUND

Gable with a Rolling Capo Kick. Gable hits The Chaos Theory to tie things up. Dar attacks Gable behind the referee’s back.

SIXTH ROUND

Dar with a flying elbow strike. Dar with a Northern Lights Suplex. Dar follows that with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Gable drills Dar with The Brainbuster. Gable goes for a Diving HeadButt, but Dar counters with The Triangle Choke. Gable PowerBombs Dar for a two count. Gable with a knife edge chop. Dar answers with a Mid-Kick. Dar delivers another Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Gable counters with The Ankle Lock. Dar sends Gable face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dar rolls Gable over or a two count. Dar uppercuts Gable. Gable with a throat thrust. Gable kicks out of The Victory Roll. Gable with The Cliffhanger DDT. Gable drags Dar to the corner. Dar avoids The MoonSault. Gable gets Dar trapped in The Ankle Lock. Dar starts tapping out as time expires. After the match, The Alpha Academy gets into a brawl with Meta Four. Otis starts flirting with Lash Legend. Maxxine Dupri slaps Legend in the face. Legend avoids a make out session with Otis.

Match Result: Draw, But Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar

– The Family had a championship celebration at a fancy restaurant.

– We see Carmelo Hayes having a conversation with Trick Williams in the locker room. Melo says that he needs to get into the Iron Survivor Challenge and handle business on his own tonight.

– Xia Li viciously attacked Lyra Valkyria on the stage. Lyra starts receiving medical attention.

Second Match: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Humberto Carrillo and Edris Enofe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Enofe with a deep arm-drag. Carrillo swats away a dropkick from Enofe. Carrillo punches Enofe in the back. Carrillo whips Enofe across the ring. Enofe leapfrogs over Carrillo. Enofe turns a headscissors takeover into another arm-drag. Enofe tags in Blade. Blade dropkicks Carrillo. Blade gets distracted by Garza. Blade ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Carrillo sends Blade to the corner. Blade with a Flying Crossbody Block off the middle turnbuckle. Blade punches Garza. Blade applies a side headlock. Garza tags himself in. Carrillo whips Blade across the ring. Carrillo drops down on the canvas. Carrillo leapfrogs over Blade. Blade ducks a clothesline from Carrillo. Garza sends Blade tumbling to the floor. Garza with a Running Knee Strike. Garza with a knife edge chop. Garza rolls Blade back into the ring.

Garza kicks the left shoulder of Blade. Following a snap mare takeover, Garza with clubbing crossfaces. Garza bodyslams Blade. Garza kicks Blade in the back. Blade is throwing haymakers at Garza. Garza tags in Carrillo. Gory Bomb/Blockbuster Combination. Carrillo applies The Camel Clutch. Garza with a basement dropkick. Carrillo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Carrillo applies a front face lock. Carrillo with a Vertical Suplex. Carrillo kicks Blade in the back. Carrillo goes for another Vertical Suplex, but Blade counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Carrillo knocks Enofe off the ring apron. Carrillo with a low dropkick. Carrillo sends Blade to the corner. Carrillo with a corner clothesline. Carrillo sweeps out the legs of Blade.

Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza and Carrillo repeatedly stomps on Blade’s chest. The referee tells Carrillo to get out of the ring. Garza talks smack to Blade. Garza kicks Blade in the ribs. Blade is displaying his fighting spirit. Garza with a straight right hand. Garza puts his knee on the back of Blade’s neck. Carrillo kicks Blade behind the referee’s back. Blade decks Garza with a JawBreaker. Blade drops Garza with a DDT. Enofe and Carrillo are tagged in. Enofe scores two forearm knockdowns. Enofe dropkicks Carrillo. Enofe with a corner clothesline. Enofe with a Diving Crossbody Splash. Enofe follows that with an Apron Enzuigiri. Garza avoids The 450 Splash. Enofe rolls Carrillo over for a two count. Carrillo with a Roll Through PowerBomb. Carrillo tags in Garza. Garza and Carrillo connects with a Pop Up Mid-Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo via Pinfall

Third Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Briggs outpowers Hayes. Briggs tells Hayes that it’s his time. Hayes shoves Briggs. Hayes with rapid fire haymakers. Briggs drives his knee into the midsection of Hayes. Briggs whips Hayes across the ring. Briggs catches Hayes in mid-air. Briggs goes for The Chokeslam, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes thrust kicks the midsection of Briggs. Hayes dropkicks Briggs to the floor. Hayes with clubbing blows to Briggs’ back. Briggs slams Hayes head on the ring apron. Hayes with a Pump Kick. Hayes slams Briggs head on the apron. Hayes with a knife edge chop. Briggs with forearm shivers. Briggs drops Hayes with The Big Boot. Briggs rolls Hayes back into the ring. Hayes kicks Briggs in the chest. Hayes delivers The Fade Away. Briggs wisely exits the ring. Hayes with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Hayes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hayes is fired up. Briggs catches Hayes in mid-air. Briggs throws Hayes back into the ring. Briggs with a straight right hand. Briggs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes sends Briggs across the ring. Briggs with a shoulder tackle for a two count.

Briggs applies an arm-bar. Briggs whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes sends Briggs tumbling to the floor. Briggs with a gut punch. Hayes slips off Briggs’ shoulders. Hayes slaps Briggs in the face. Briggs levels Hayes with a Rebound Lariat. Briggs launches Hayes over the announce table. Briggs has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Briggs with a Gutbuster. Briggs sends Hayes to the corner. Briggs with a running back elbow smash. Briggs with The Helluva Kick. Briggs follows that with a Side Slam for a two count. Hayes with heavy bodyshots. Hayes with three haymakers. Briggs punches Hayes in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes with three knife edge chops. Briggs with a Side Walk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Briggs is raining down haymakers.

Briggs applies a rear chin lock. Briggs with a running back elbow smash. Hayes responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Hayes tees off on Briggs. Briggs reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes with a Headscissors Takeover. Hayes SuperKicks Briggs. Hayes with The La Misticia. Hayes hits The Scissors Kick for a two count. Hayes repeatedly kicks Briggs in the chest. Briggs with an overhand chop. Briggs goes for a PowerBomb, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Briggs Chokeslams Hayes. Briggs with The Big Boot for a two count. Stalemate in the corner. Briggs goes for another Chokeslam, but Hayes counters with The CodeBreaker. Hayes prepares for Nothing But Net. Hayes gets distracted by Lexis King. Hayes kicks King off the apron. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Briggs delivers The Clothesline From Hell. Briggs connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Briggs via Pinfall

– Lyra Valkyria tells McKenzie Mitchell that there’s no way she’s allowing Xia Li to leave with her NXT Women’s Championship.

– We see Von Wagner attend dinner with Mr. Stone’s family.

– We get a video package regarding the on-going investigation taking place at Chase University.

Wes Lee & Dominik Mysterio Segment

Wes Lee: I feel that you all know me by now, alright. Like, I wear my heart on my sleeve, even for better or for worse. So, I think you all understand why I’m out here right now, especially after last week. Dirty Dominik Mysterio. You see, Dominik Mysterio has the North American Title. Hell, Judgment Day is holding all of the gold heading into War Games right now. And I feel like me losing my North American Title was the catalyst to all of them moving on. You see, when I see Dominik Mysterio, I just see rage. And it’s not only because he’s the lowest form of human being or the fact he has a face you want to punch to dust. But he has the North American Title. Now, people lose and win titles all the time. But when I was champion, I felt that I belonged. Like, I found myself. Hell, all of you accepted me, including all of you watching through that screen accepted as much when I was the champion. And I want that back. I want it back so bad that I need one more shot at Dominik Mysterio at Deadline. Because before it was, Wes Lee versus the world.

Dominik Mysterio: Wes Lee. The one thing you do better than anyone is make these people feel bad for you, make these people feel sorry for you. And you’re good at it. Because two months ago, you got beat by Ilja, by Melo, took time off, came back, lost to Corbin, and you think you deserve a title shot because these people love you? Their opinion like yours is worthless. I made this title more relevant than you ever did.

Wes Lee: Shut up, Dominik. Your title run has been nothing more than The Judgment Day saving your ass at every moment. I’m pretty sure that Cody and crew are going to take care of you all at War Games. But just like a cockroach, you’ll continue to survive, and that’s why I need to come for that North American Title.

Dominik Mysterio: You want this back?

Wes Lee: Yes, I do. And I’m willing to do anything to get it back.

Dominik Mysterio: Well, like I said, you want this back? Your North American Championship run consisted of you proving yourself. Most consecutive days as champion. You know, it wasn’t that important to me, so I don’t really remember what else it was. Next week, you are going to face three former North American Champions to get to me at Deadline. But if, and only if you win, you will get a chance at this. So, when you don’t win, this will be your last shot at North American Championship. Come on, Wes, what do you say?

Wes Lee: Challenge accepted.

– Brooks Jensen congratulates Josh Briggs on his big victory. Fallon Henley, however, is not happy about Briggs blowing them off earlier. Briggs says that it’s not a big deal, and that they should go celebrate.

Fourth Match: Blair Davenport vs. Thea Hail w/Jacy Jayne. The Winner Will Qualify For The 2023 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hail applies a side headlock. Hail with two arm-drags. Davenport kicks Hail in the face. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Davenport repeatedly whips Hail shoulder first into all three turnbuckle pads. Davenport drops Hail with The Big Boot for a two count. Davenport applies an arm-bar. Hail is throwing haymakers at Davenport. Davenport pulls Hail down to the mat. Davenport with a quick elbow drop for a two count. Davenport reapplies the arm-bar. Hail with an arm-drag escape. Hail ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Hail kicks the left knee of Davenport. Hail with a knee lift. Hail with two flying forearm smashes.

Hail ducks another clothesline from Davenport. Davenport goes for a Bodyslam, but Hail lands back on her feet. Hail with a waist lock go-behind. Davenport applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Davenport pulls Hail away from the ropes. Hail with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Davenport with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Davenport follows that with a basement dropkick. Davenport starts bickering with Jacy Jayne. Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Hail with The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Hail rolls Davenport back into the ring. Hail with a Somersault Senton. Hail gets distracted by the Chase U Student Section. Hail goes for a Springboard Back Senton, but Davenport gets her knees up in the air. Davenport connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

Baron Corbin Promo

The only person who could slay the dragon is the dragon himself. Our NXT Champion sacrifices more than just his body. He sacrifices his day-to-day life. Time and distance away from his family, living around the world in Germany. Ilja puts his body on the line every time out to give his family a better life. Like Ilja’s mother did for him, the NXT Champion puts himself second to his family. The life of a champion is lonely enough. But coming home to a cold empty apartment, no one to share your day-to-day with, only communicating through a screen. The only connection he has to America is that NXT Championship. The one thing he kisses before he goes to sleep is that cold gold metal. My life is the complete opposite. I have generational wealth, expensive cars, and a big mansion. I kiss my wife and children every day and every night before going to bed. How many times did I ask for a title match with no response? Once I did some digging, and I found who the dragon was behind the madness, it was easy to get what I wanted. What a better way to conclude my 2023, the year that I found my true self. I burnt all the ships to the past, so that at Deadline, I shape the future, my future when I become the NXT Champion. Because I agree, Ilja, the only person who could slay the dragon is the dragon himself.

Fifth Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey w/Drew Gulak & Myles Borne

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dempsey scores the ankle pick. Dempsey bends the left ankle of Thorpe. Dempsey grapples around Thorpe. Dempsey applies an arm-bar. Thorpe reverses out of the irish whip from Dempsey. Thorpe with a Twisting Crossbody Block. Thorpe whips Dempsey across the ring. Thorpe goes for a dropkick, but Dempsey holds onto the ropes. Dempsey drives his knee into Thorpe’s ribs. Dempsey uppercuts Thorpe. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Thorpe. Dempsey with The Bridging Double Underhook Suplex for a two count. Dempsey applies a front face lock. Thorp with a knife edge chop. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Thorpe delivers his combination offense. Dempsey answers with The Kitchen Sink.

Gulak tells Dempsey to make Thorpe pay. Dempsey applies a rear chin lock. Dempsey hammers down on Thorpe’s ribs. Dempsey applies The Abdominal Stretch. Thorpe with a Hip Toss. Thorpe ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Thorpe with a straight right hand. Thorpe with two knife edge chops. Thorpe whips Dempsey across the ring. Thorpe scores two forearm knockdowns. Thorpe with a Spinning Back Kick. Thorpe with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Thorpe delivers The Helluva Kick. Dempsey blocks The Saito Suplex. Dempsey goes back to attack Thorpe’s ribs. Dempsey applies The Octopus Stretch. Dempsey starts bending Thorpe’s fingers. Thorpe rolls Dempsey over to pickup the victory. After the match, Gulak and company gangs up on Thorpe.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via Pinfall

– Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo viciously jumps The Family in the restaurant parking lot.

– Arianna Grace Vignette.

Sixth Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Xia Li For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

