The first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament kicks off this week.

Ahead of the start of the inaugural AEW Continental Classic round-robin, six-week tournament, Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with some more details on the “Selection Special” livestream.

The AEW and ROH President took to Twitter (X) on Tuesday and shared the details.

“Tomorrow, 1pm ET/10pm PT. ROH World Champion & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston joins Tony Schiavone and I in AEW studio and we reveal and analyze all 12 Continental Classic fighters before the tournament matches start tomorrow on the Thanksgiving Eve on TBS edition of AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote.

Check out the announcement and more on the AEW Continental Classic Tournament below, and make sure to join us here on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

Tomorrow

1pm ET/10am PT

ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston joins @tonyschiavone24 & I in @AEW studio, & we reveal + analyze all 12 Continental Classic fighters before the tournament matches start tomorrow Thanksgiving Eve on TBS on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 21, 2023