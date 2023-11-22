No need for any antidepressants for Noam Dar.

The Meta-Four leader is still your NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Dar managed to retain his NXT Heritage Cup Championship with a hard-fought draw against Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable in the opening contest of this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The bout saw Dar jump into an early 1-0 lead over Gable, only to see things tied up 1-1 going into the final rounds. In the sixth and final round, Gable slapped his ankle lock on Dar and sinked it in tight.

Noam Dar ended up tapping out just as the bell sounded to end the sixth and final round. Alpha Academy’s Otis and Maxxine Dupri immediately jumped into the ring to celebrate with Gable, thinking he had won, as did The Meta-Four with Dar.

In the end, the ring announcer hopped on the microphone and cleared up the confusion. The bout was declared a 1-1 draw and under NXT Heritage Cup Championship rules, in the event of a draw, the NXT Heritage Cup stays with the champion.

Wasting no time! The #WWENXT Heritage Cup Match starts right now on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/bt5RfbLDaO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 22, 2023