Wes Lee has laid out a blueprint that could end with him recapturing his NXT North American Championship.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, Wes Lee appeared in the ring inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

The former longtime NXT North American Champion spoke about his disdain for the reigning NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. He would go on to challenge “Dirty” Dom to a rematch for the title at the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

Dom-Dom would come out to respond to Lee’s challenge, ultimately making him an offer that will see Lee need to move mountains to get him inside the ring again.

Wes Lee would go on to accept Dominik Mysterio’s challenge for Lee to square off against three former NXT North American Champions next week (Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed & Johnny Gargano). If he wins, he gets a shot against Dom-Dom with the NXT North American title on-the-line at NXT Deadline 2023.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 9 in Bridgeport, CT.