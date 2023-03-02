Tuesday’s live Roadblock go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 555,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.77% from last week’s 589,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.10% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #21 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #16 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #66 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #61 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience since December 6. This was the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the January 31 show. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both under the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.77% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 0.73% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was also the Roadblock go-home show.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Grizzlies on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating, also drawing 1.162 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.087 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.807 million viewers. FBI on CBS also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating.

Tuesday’s Roadblock go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Roadblock, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee opening the show with an Open Challenge, Meiko Satomura vs. Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin addressing former partner Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez, Veer Mahaan and Sanga vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, plus Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

