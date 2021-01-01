Wednesday’s WWE NXT on the USA Network, the New Year’s Evil go-home show and the final episode of 2020, reportedly drew 586,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic.

This would be down from last week’s “A Very Gargano Christmas” edition of NXT, which drew 698,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

These numbers are courtesy of PWTorch. It should be noted that the updated Nielsen data from Showbuzz Daily will be delayed until Monday morning due to the New Year’s holiday. Stay tuned as we will have more details on the Wednesday night ratings then.

You can click here for the early details on this week’s AEW Dynamite numbers.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.