The business numbers are in for the September WWE and NXT premium live events.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that WWE Payback drew a million dollar gate, while the WWE NXT No Mercy show pulled in well over a quarter of a million dollar gate.

WWE Payback 2023 took place on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. in front of a paid audience of 11,680 fans, generating a $1,161,555 gate, according to Pollstar Data. The average revenue per ticket came out to $99 each.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 took place on September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. in front of a paid audience of 4,308 fans, generating a $262,262 gate. This comes out to an average of $61 generated per ticket sold for the event.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that 13,014 tickets were distributed, including “comps,” for WWE Payback 2023. WWE announced the attendance at 12,468.

For WWE NXT No Mercy 2023, an estimated 4,954 tickets were distributed.

The live gate for WWE Payback 2023 was just under that of WWE Fastlane 2023 on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN., which drew a $1,181,229 gate off of 11,680 tickets sold.