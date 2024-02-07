The viewership numbers are in for the February 5th edition of WWE Raw on the USA network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,889,000 viewers, a 1% decrease from the January 29th episode that drew 1,909,000 viewers. It scored a 0.58 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 5% from the previous Monday’s key demo number. Despite the drop, the key demo was #1 overall for the evening in a tie with The Bachelor on ABC.

Raw was the first episode of WWE programming following The Rock’s appearance on SmackDown and his potential insertion in the WrestleMania 40 main event. It also featured Cody Rhodes, who wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura in the headlining bout, getting massively cheered as the #WeWantCody movement continues to grow, as well as GUNTHER’s 600-Day celebration as Intercontinental Champion.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates from all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.