AEW President Tony Khan’s big announcement on tonight’s episode of Dynamite has been the subject of fan speculation for a week.

There have been rumors that the announcement could involve the signing of Mercedes Mone or NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, both of whom have interest from All Elite Wrestling. Another rumor suggests that the announcement could be about Dynamite being held in Boston, MA, Mone’s hometown, potentially leading to her debut.

Khan’s announcement may have been spoiled, as the TD Garden in Boston recently announced a Dynamite event on March 13th. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday.