Brutus and Julius Creed had their first appearance on the Raw brand during the October 30 episode of the show by facing Chad Gable & Otis from Alpha Academy in a significant match. They went over and was called up to the main roster.
During an interview with Fightful, Brutus Creed discussed how they found out about the callup.
“We didn’t actually know after our first match against Alpha Academy. We had to go back to NXT and wrestle a match. What we found was, I actually got married the same day, and I get a call from Trent [Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger], ‘We’re going to you need full time on Raw.’ I was very emotional. It was a very emotional day, for sure.”