WWE is set to announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as the main event for WrestleMania 40 this week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8, during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event.

The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. PT, with the match scheduled to start at 4 p.m. PT. The Rock posted the following on Instagram to hype the event:

“Last Supper See y’all in Vegas this Thursday. ~ People’s Champ #WrestleMania40 #KickOffPressEvent @wwe”