According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE is making changes to its usual taping schedule for WWE NXT.
The February 13 episode of WWE NXT will be a double taping, producing content for two episodes. That episode will feature a live episode of the weekly USA Network show before taping the following week’s show.
Corey Brennan of Fightful also confirmed that NXT will be holding a double taping on February 13.
