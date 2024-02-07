Saraya does some good publicity for AEW.
The former women’s champion appeared at yesterday’s Phoenix Suns NBA Game, where she hit the team’s mascot, a gorilla, with a vertical suplex. The commentators for the game acknowledged her as an AEW star from The Outcasts and complimented her on the impressive move.
That's @BAndersonPxP & @realgranthill33 on the call last night when #AEW's @Saraya + @JustinRoberts were guests of the @Suns, ahead of TONIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite from the @FootprintCNTR!
Wednesday Night Dynamite airs LIVE on TBS @ 8/7c with an overrun!
: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/c23kFCuMbz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 7, 2024
Saraya has not wrestled for AEW in quite some time, but continues to be one of the bigger names in the women’s division.