Saraya does some good publicity for AEW.

The former women’s champion appeared at yesterday’s Phoenix Suns NBA Game, where she hit the team’s mascot, a gorilla, with a vertical suplex. The commentators for the game acknowledged her as an AEW star from The Outcasts and complimented her on the impressive move.

Saraya has not wrestled for AEW in quite some time, but continues to be one of the bigger names in the women’s division.