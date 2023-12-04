WWE is coming back to one of its original homes, Madison Square Garden, on Tuesday, December 26th.

Locally advertised for the MSG event are some of the company’s top stars including Cody Rhodes, world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, women’s champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and the New Day. Matches are expected to be announced shortly now that WWE is past its SmackDown tapings in Brooklyn.

The legendary venue, which is the home of the New York Knicks, has been synonymous with WWE ever since the first WrestleMania. It also held WrestleMania X and WrestleMania XX.

