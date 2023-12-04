Randy Orton is back and he’s already aiming for the king.

The Viper returned at Survivor Series and helped Cody Rhodes and company defeat The Judgment Day in a WarGames matchup, the final match that occurred on the show moments before CM Punk made his shocking return. Orton then wrestled Dominik Mysterio the next night on Raw, where he defeated him with The RKO. He then signed to the SmackDown brand on Friday.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been quite happy with Orton’s performance since he came back and are looking forward to his run. The report states that WWE wanted him to tie up some loose ends, specifically with Jey Uso, which is why he appeared on the post-Survivor Series Raw. It was also so Orton could have some closure to the Judgment Day storyline.

Orton is now aiming for The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced both of Orton’s segments on Raw and SmackDown, which is a huge indication of his future as Hayes has been the main producer for most of The Bloodline’s storylines over the last couple of years. In case you missed it, Orton made his direction even clearer when he attacked Jimmy Uso.

Stay tuned.