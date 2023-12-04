TNA is returning to New Orleans.

The promotion formerly known as IMPACT announced on social media that they will be at the Alario Center on February 23rd for its No Surrender pay-per-view. TNA will be back the next night, February 24th, for its next round of television tapings entitled, “Bayou Blast.” Full details can be found below.

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to New Orleans for 2-nights of high-energy live pro wrestling, February 23-24, 2024, at the Alario Center.

The Friday night show, NO SURRENDER, will stream live on IMPACT + and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The Saturday night show, BAYOU BLAST, will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). Both shows will start at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:45 p.m.

There will be pre-show and post-show Meet & Greet opportunities with different wrestlers both days. Names for the Meet & Greet guests will be announced in early-February.

Tickets for both New Orleans show will go on-sale at 10 a.m. CST on Saturday, December 9, at TNAwrestling.com.