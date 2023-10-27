WWE has signed a new talent to its NXT brand.

Peyton Prussin, who previously signed with WWE as a part of its NIL program, will be a full-time NXT talent going forward. Prussin is a collegiate wrestler, who won multiple NAIA championships and has a background in martial arts. She is a Las Vegas native and has previously stated that she’s been a WWE fan since she was little.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to Prussin. Good luck on your new journey in WWE.

(H/T PW Insider)