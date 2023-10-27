A huge matchup will be kicking off tonight’s AEW Rampage.

According to PW Insider, the highly-anticipated showdown between Santana and Ortiz will be the first matchup on the show, which was taped following this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia.

Santana and Ortiz have been trading promos against one another for weeks. It had been reported back in 2022 that the two were not on good terms and their on-screen tag team was set to come to an end. The duo teamed one final time at AEW All In in London, but have since gone their separate ways. However, they put their personal differences aside so they could work together for this match.

.@ortiz_powerful & @santana_proud will settle their differences in a NO-DQ FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage. Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/nzhu5XU3yS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Santana vs. Ortiz

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher

-We’ll hear from Kenny Omega and MJF ahead of their world title showdown on Collision

-Skye Blue vs. Abadon vs. Willow vs. Anna Jay (winner receives a shot at the AEW Women’s Title on Collision)