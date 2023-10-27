Tetsuya Naito makes a bold statement about Bryan Danielson.

The NJPW superstar spoke about The American Dragon during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where the former IWGP World Champion admitted that he always enjoyed watching Danielson wrestle but never felt the urge to step into the ring with him as an opponent.

Back in the day when he wrestled in NJPW, I’d watch his matches on TV and in the buildings,” said Naito. “I liked watching him, but I never really felt that I’d like to wrestle him.

When Naito asked if he was interested in inviting Danielson into his faction, Los Ingobernables de Japon, the top star had this to say.

Invite him to LIJ?” asked Naito. “That is an easy answer. No gracias.

Later, Naito talks about the possibility of Danielson’s Blackpool Combat Club faction squaring off against LIJ.

I don’t really know about the state of wrestling in other countries, so I don’t know if that’s an attractive match, but if it were a question of us challenging them, of course they would accept. There is no more attractive competition in the world than Los Ingobernables de Japon.

