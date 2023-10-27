Heath is now a free agent.

According to Fightful Select, the longtime industry veteran is no longer under contract to IMPACT Wrestling and is free to meet with other companies. The former multi-time tag champion was released by WWE back in 2020 and signed with IMPACT shortly afterward. He suffered a pretty severe injury early on that would add time to contract but that is now over.

Heath did briefly return to WWE in July of 2020 for a one-off appearance. WWE did offer him a full-time deal at the time but it was for significantly less than what he was previously making. As of now there is now word on where Heath could end up.

Stay tuned.