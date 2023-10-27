John Cena has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee.

Cena will most likely be hyping up his showdown with Solo Sikoa, which will take place at next Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

SmackDown will also feature an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to make his Crown Jewel PLE match against LA Knight at next Saturday’s event official with a contract signing.

As a reminder, SmackDown will air on FS1.

UPDATE TO TONIGHT’S SMACKDOWN CARD:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – LA Knight contract signing

– Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Street Profits

– We’ll hear from John Cena

– We’ll hear from Bianca Belair