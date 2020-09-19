According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.954 million viewers overnight, a major decrease of 16% from the previous week’s show. They did finish 1st in the always important 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5. However, that number is also down from last week.

Overall the program finished sixth in total viewership behind Shark Tank, MacGyver, Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC, and 20/20, which topped the night at around 3 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.