The legendary Undertaker was a recent guest on the My Mom’s Basement podcast to discuss the finale of his Last Ride docuseries on the WWE network. The Deadman revealed during his interview that WWE chairman Vince McMahon was not a fan of the series finale, specifically referring to the moment Taker said he was content never wrestling again. He later states that he added the “Never say Never”line to appease McMahon and keep that door open.

It was in my thought process. I have a whole group of people who are like, ‘You can go out and do this, people will go crazy.’ On the inside, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t move the way I used to move, it’s a watered down version.’ I also love this business so much and love performing. It’s almost like I needed somebody to put the bullet in there and stop. Once we started rolling with this, it was in the back of my mind, ‘I can get to a point where this will solidify it and I won’t have a choice.’ Originally, that’s where I was at until I had to send the last 15 minutes to the Chairman [Vince McMahon]. He didn’t like the ending at all. That’s where we put the line back in there, ‘never say never.’ I’m coming to grips with it. Obviously, as we get close to [WrestleMania], I’ll have that internal feeling like I should be getting ready for something.

Taker hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he defeated AJ Styles at the critically acclaimed Boneyard Match from this year’s WrestleMania. Full episode can be found here.

