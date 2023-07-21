The second Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title Invitational is set to open tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 episode.

A new report from PWInsider notes that tonight’s SmackDown broadcast is scheduled to kick off with LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way will advance to next week’s SmackDown to face Santos Escobar, who won last week’s Fatal 4 Way. The winner of next week’s singles match will be named the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

The only other announced item for tonight’s SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando as of this writing is the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement discussion between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

