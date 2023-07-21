Athena hopes AEW runs an all-women’s pay-per-view.

The current reigning ROH Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during an interview with Steve Fall from the Ten Count, where she promoted this evening’s Death Before Dishonor event in New Jersey. Speaking on an all-women’s event by AEW/ROH, Athena had this to say.

Absolutely. That’s the cool thing with Tony Khan; anything is a possibility. You never know what’s going on in his crazy head. I know that every time any woman from the AEW locker room, the ROH locker room, we’re going out there to prove a point that we deserve the position we’re put in. The fans are loving it, it’s our heart put on a platter. Of course, that would be the ultimate goal, to do an all-women’s pay-per-view with Ring of Honor and AEW. That is the ultimate goal down the road. I know every locker room across the board; Collision, Dynamite, Rampage, Ring of Honor, that’s something we all want, it’s just a matter of time.

Athena was later asked about potentially unifying the AEW, TBS, and ROH women’s championship together. Here is what she had to say.

Let’s be honest, if I’m in the mix, whether it be Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, whoever is AEW Champion or TBS Champion, I’m down for that fight and I will take all the belts. I’ll be a belt collector. I’ve never done that. Let me write that on my bucket list. Triple champ.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)