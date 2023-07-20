Athena opens up about a major goal she would like to check off her bucket list.

The ROH Women’s Champion spoke with WrestlingNews.Co about potentially headlining tomorrow’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where she will be defending her title against Willow Nightingale. Athena tells interviewer Steve Fall that she’s never headlined a major event and feels like she is ready for the responsibility.

In my entire career, I’ve never gotten to main event a pay-per-view. We’ve done indie shows and stuff like that, but not on this stage. I feel like that’s just a bucket list that I want to do to just show the world that I’m not overrated, I’m not underrated. I am Athena, The Fallen Goddess, and I am just ready for this responsibility to see if I can do it first and foremost.

Athena reiterates that she is extremely confident in her and Willow’s skill to headline Death Before Dishonor, adding that the ROH relaunch under Tony Khan has done an excellent job at booking the women’s division.

In my brain and my soul, I know that we can deliver. I know it’s going to be an amazing fight because it’s been fantastic both times before. I think I’m going into this just hoping with all fingers crossed that I can cross up another item off my bucket list to main event a pay-per-view, and with Ring of Honor being so amazing just toward women’s wrestling in general. The possibility is there. We just have to wait until Friday and see.

In a separate interview, Athena spoke about not facing a lot of the top AEW female stars because she knows she will break their faces. You can read about that here, or check out her latest interview below.

