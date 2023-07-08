Athena has a reputation for hitting hard, one that she is proud of.

The current reigning ROH Women’s Champion spoke on her style during a recent interview with Fightful, where she would be asked about whether she hopes to appear more on AEW programming. Here is what she had to say.

Absolutely. I’ve wanted to for a very long time, but apparently, ‘Athena doesn’t play well with others.’ [laughs]. I don’t know what you’re talking about. All of these lovely women signed beautiful waivers saying, ‘I’m going to be challenging Athena to a match, I understand what I am doing. I am putting my life, body, everything at risk going into this match.’ They understand what they’re walking into. They understand that they might not walk out. Because of that, I feel like there might be a little hesitation (returning to AEW) because everyone doesn’t want me to break their favorites. It’s kind of a thing I do.

Athena does hope to face Toni Storm or Kris Statlander at some point, but reiterates that she will eventually break their favorites in half.

I would love to challenge my buddy Kris Statlander. I would love to challenge Toni Storm. I would love that opportunity, but right now, Ring of Honor is my priority. I kind of feel like I’m getting to the point where I’ve broken all the porcelain, which is why I really wanted to be in the Owen, to showcase what I can do within in a different platform, and I got what I wanted. Of course, my priorities are straight. I’m wrestling on Collision this week. I’m crossing over all of that right now. I would love to do more, but honestly, we all know there are certain people who don’t want Athena on the show because they are afraid they’re going to be on the injured list.

She then names the number of talents she has beaten in ROH who have since returned to the AEW roster.

We got Skye Blue. Hell, I beat her so bad she went back to AEW. Everyone that I’ve beaten in Ring of Honor has left and they don’t come back. They can’t cut it in Ring of Honor, so they go back to AEW, they go and hide there, but what’s going to happen when Athena comes there? Oh no. Their time is ticking. I’m going to come and clean house. If they want to run away from my brand, that’s fine. Eventually, I will come and find them. Right now, Ring of Honor is my priority. This championship means the world to me. Making an entire division step up means the world to me. Literally every person I’ve wrestled has left Ring of Honor. Sure, they come back, but they don’t even attempt to wrestle me again. I would at least try for a champion again, but I guess they don’t want it that bad. Lady Frost went and left. Vertvixen, Willow, the list goes on.

Elsewhere in the interview, Athena hyped up her Owen Hart tournament semifinal with Willow Nightingale on this evening’s AEW Collision, where she promised to beat the brakes off the former NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. You can read about that here.