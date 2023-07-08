Solo Sikoa comments on getting to headline WWE Money In The Bank with Roman Reigns and the Usos.

The Street Champion opened up about how important that match was for him in a new post on Facebook. Sikoa explains that getting to share the ring with his family after being introduced to the main roster next to them was incredibly satisfying, adding that he felt like this was his WrestleMania moment.

Finally had some time to digest everything that happend last Saturday in London at #MITB .This will be a moment i will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever.To be in the ring with 3 of the very best in this business and better thing is we did it against eachother as family.I learned from all 3 of them since i started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position.I have traveled the world with them and have main evented EVERY ppv with them and last Saturday we made history this night and main evented against eachother. So many emotions before and after.But i’m very thankful and happy i got to do it with family. This was my wrestlemaina moment i will never forget.

The Bloodline Saga took another interesting turn on last night’s SmackDown, when the trial of Roman Reigns was held. You can read how things played out by clicking here. Check out Sikoa’s post below.