Impact Wrestling has announced that the rubber match between veteran pro wrestlers Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian will take place at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Kazarian and Edwards have worked several multi-man matches since 2014, but their first-ever singles bout took place at Against All Odds on June 9 with Kazarian getting the win. Their second match aired on this week’s Impact, and was won by Edwards, thanks to an assist by wife Alisha Edwards.

After, Thursday’s loss, Kazarian cut a backstage promo, seen below, and challenged Edwards for Slammiversary. Kazarian then revealed that his wife Traci Brooks will return to the company at Slammiversary to even the odds at ringside.

Brooks debuted for TNA in April 2003 and worked various roles until being released in March 2010. She returned in February 2011 for an angle with her husband, and stayed with the company until being released in April 2012. She would retire from pro wrestling following Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore 9 event on July 18, 2015, where she managed The Addiction (Kazarian, Christopher Daniels) to a win over The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett). During the match, Brooks prevented Maria Kanellis from interfering. After the match, Brooks was praised by her husband and then a video package aired as Scott D’Amore presented her with flowers. Brooks returned to Impact for a special appearance at Slammiversary 2022, accompanying her husband to the ring as the Impact Originals (Kazarian, Nick Aldis, Davey Richards, current Impact X-Division Champion, current Impact World Champion Alex Shelley) defeated Honor No More (Edwards, Taven, Bennett, Vincent, PCO).

Brooks also took out Kanellis in that Slammiversary 2022 match as she did years earlier at HOH9. It will be interesting to see if she mixes it up with Alisha at Slammiversary this year. Brooks never held gold with TNA/Impact, but she was voted Babe of the Year in the 2004 TNA Year-End Awards.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned clip:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

