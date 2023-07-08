The preliminary viewership is in for the July 7th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode drew an average of 2.375 million viewers, a slight increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.345 million. They scored a rating of 0.67 in the 18-49 demographic, which is also up from last week’s preliminary demo rating.

This was the first SmackDown following Money In The Bank and featured the Usos putting Roman Reigns through Tribal Court, a segment that ended with the Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa beating the Usos down. The blue-brand also saw Austin Theory defend the United States Championship against Sheamus and Edge defeating Grayson Waller in the show’s main event.

Full ratings will be out next week.