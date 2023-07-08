MJF is apparently dealing with an illness.

The AEW World Champion took to Twitter and announced that he is “violently ill” and will be unable to compete on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. The champ and Adam Cole were set to take on Big Bill and Brian Cage in the second round of the Blind Eliminator tournament, but now it appears that Cole will have to wrestle the match on his own.

Hey got some bad news. Was sooooooooo excited to wrestle Big Bill and Cage this week. Unfortunately I’ve come down with something and I’m violently ill. I wish my tag partner and close friend Adam all the best. Pray for me and my health. Love y’all.

If you didn’t figure it out already, MJF was indeed lying. Adam Cole called him out instantly on Twitter by writing, “Max…STFU. You’re coming to TV.” MJF fired right back with, “Guess it’s only cool when you get to do it. Ugh. Fine. You’re gonna wear the shirt though right?!?”

MJF is referring to Cole getting sick during the weekend of Forbidden Door 2, which caused AEW to cancel his match against Tom Lawlor. Check out the tweet exchange below.

