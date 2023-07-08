SANADA reflects on his victory over Jack Perry at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

The current reigning IWGP World Champion spoke about the event during a recent interview with the NJPW Press, where he recalled a conversation he had backstage with CM Punk, who also competed on the Forbidden Door 2 card. SANADA says he felt how important the IWGP label has become, a notion that Punk confirmed to him during their chat.

When I was over with AEW, I felt how important that IWGP label is. I got to chat with CM Punk, and he was like ‘that belt is the coolest’. You know, for a CM Punk to know who you are and what you’re doing, that speaks to how widely the IWGP Champion is known.

The champ later gives his thoughts on Perry, as well as how he felt about having his match be fourth on the main card.

My opponent, Perry, I could see there was something to him, the fans had been behind him, and he had a good match with DOUKI in Chicago. I think he’s someone with a lot of upside. But I think with this being an away game, the most important thing was being able to show who I am in that environment and in that atmosphere. Where you are on the card, that’s important sure, but it was my job to show who SANADA is within that environment, and win on top of that. I did that and I’m grateful I was able to.”

SANADA captured the IWGP World Championship back at Sakura Genesis in April, and has since defended the belt successfully three times.