Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on Option C from IMPACT Wrestling.

Option C was introduced in TNA (now IMPACT) back in 2012, which allowed the X-Division Champion to cash-in the title for a world title opportunity. The Olympic Hero spoke on this topic during a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he claimed to be a big fan of the stipulation as it helped certain talent in the X-Division get pushed to the main event spot.

I liked Option C. I think it did help the X-Division. There are guys there that deserved to be in the main event and heavyweight division and never got there. You look at AJ [Styles], Christopher Daniels, and Samoa Joe, the history is so long with the X-Division, and they parlayed over to the heavyweight division, but after those guys, not many X-Division guys came out and went to the heavyweight division. So I think that really helped the X-Division by having Option C.

Frankie Kazarian was the last person to initiate Option C back in October of 2022. He would be unsuccessful in his quest for the world title as the champion at the time, Josh Alexander, defeated him.

