– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how The Usos defeated Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in The Bloodline Civil War Match last Saturday in London. We’re now live from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City as Michael Cole welcomes us, declaring that WWE has come home to The World’s Most Famous Arena. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and they hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out come The Usos – Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Fans pop big for The Usos as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Jimmy takes the mic and says The Usos are in your city. They go on about how people said “he” could not be beat, but he was pinned at Money In the Bank. Paul Heyman interrupts with a mic and out he comes with Solo Sikoa. Heyman, who is still carrying the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title on his shoulders, introduces himself but fans boo when he mentions Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans chant “you suck!” as Heyman and Sikoa enter the ring.

Heyman says he is Reigns’ defense counsel tonight for The Tribal Court, and he’s ready to show defense exhibit #1, but The Usos tell him to shut his mouth. Heyman says The Usos can’t tell him to shut up, only one man in WWE can tell him to stop talking. Solo places his arm over Heyman’s chest and he stops talking, shocking Heyman. Fans chant “Solo!” now as Sikoa walks over and stands in the corner by himself, looking over at his brothers, then back to Heyman. The Usos are also surprised.

The music interrupts and out comes The Tribal Chief. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off and Cole points to how the entire MSG crowd is standing. Reigns looks on towards the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant “you got pinned!” at Reigns. He calls on MSG to acknowledge him. He says yes, he did get pinned, but he’s still Tribal Chief. Fans chant “Tribal Chief!” now. Reigns says Jey and Jimmy are not Tribal Chiefs either. Jey says, “Yet.” Fans chant “Uso!” now. Reigns says if he didn’t call his Tribal Court, it’s not official. He asks who has the authority to call him out here. The Usos say Roman will not manipulate them this time. Jey says Reigns can check out this video package and try to spin that. The Usos’ Exhibit A shows clips of Reigns being aggressive or insulting all members of The Bloodline, including Heyman.

It sounds like fans chant “you fucked up!” now as the chant is censored. Reigns says, no I didn’t. No, I didn’t. A “yes!” chant starts up. Reigns says that’s not who he is, that’s who he was forced to be. He didn’t want to lower himself and do all that, he did it for Jimmy, for Jey, for Solo. Another chant is censored, as is the stars of Reigns’ response. He goes on about how he was in the main event before The Bloodline, they needed him, not the other way around, he bent for the family, and now they compile his worst moments and embarrass him, while his kids are watching, his daughter is backstage. Reigns has his own family and didn’t need to take on The Usos’ families also. Reigns doesn’t need this in his life, the fame or anything. He’s done, he doesn’t want it, if The Usos want it, they can have it.

Reigns drops the mic as he and Jey face off. Fans sing “goodbye!” now. Reigns removes his red lei and places it around Jey’s neck. Heyman and everyone else is shocked. Reigns rips his title belt off and tosses it to the side to a pop. Reigns slowly drops to his knees in front of Jey, preparing to acknowledge him. Jey places his hand on Reigns’ shoulder but Reigns suddenly drops him with a low blow.

Jimmy is watching this and he snaps. Jimmy superkicks Reigns while Reigns is still on his knees. Jimmy unloads until Solo makes the save, laying him out with a Samoan Spike. Fans chant “put it on!” as Solo picks up the lei. Reigns stares up at Solo, then stands up. Solo hands it to Reigns as fans boo. Jey attacks them both but Solo slams him with the Uranage. Solo yells out, then Reigns drops Jimmy with a Superman Punch. Jimmy is sent to the floor as Reigns sends him into the steps and Solo takes apart the announce table. Jey attacks Reigns but Solo decks him. Solo holds Jey up on the apron while Reigns yells in his face, saying you will never be Tribal Chief as long as I’m around. Fans chant for The Usos.

Jimmy slowly gets up but Reigns drops him with a belt shot, then mounts him with more belt shots while Solo forces Jey to watch. Reigns sends Jimmy into the steel steps and ring post, then lays him into the barrier with half of the steel steps. Reigns with another stiff shot with the steps. Reigns stands tall to boos now. Jey fights free and drops Reigns, then mounts him with punches. Solo makes the save and drops Jey into the steps with a Samoan Spike. Solo tosses Jey over the announce table into the chairs. Reigns says to finish him.

Solo places Jimmy on the announce table while Reigns buries Jey under chairs next to the announce table. Officials rush down now to try and restore order. Solo goes to the top of the barrier and leaps off, splashing Jimmy to put him through the announce table. Reigns and Sikoa stand tall at ringside now. Heyman puts Reigns’ lei back around his neck while praising him. Fans pick up their boos. Heyman also gives Reigns his belt back. Sikoa stares down at his brother as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jimmy Uso is on a stretcher backstage as medics rush him to a waiting ambulance. Jey Uso is running with them, yelling words of support to his brother. We go to replays of the opening segment. Jimmy is driven away in the ambulance, and Jey rides with him.

WWE United States Title Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory (c)

We go back to the ring and Sheamus is wrapping up his entrance. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is out next.

The bell hits and they go at it back & forth to start. Sheamus fights Theory off and hits the Irish Curse backbreaker.

Sheamus clotheslines Theory to the floor, then goes up to the top for the flying axe handle to the floor. Fans pop for Sheamus as he yells out and celebrates with fans at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is in control. He takes Sheamus to the apron and tries to use 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but Sheamus blocks it after a few punches. Sheamus fights to turn it around now.

Sheamus with a big battering ram, then a flying knee drop. Theory kicks out at 2. Sheamus works Theory around but Theory drops him with a big elbow for 2. Theory stomps away and yells out. Fans boo as Theory goes to the top. Sheamus uppercuts him. Sheamus rocks Theory and climbs up but Theory fights back.

Sheamus goes for a super White Noise but Theory blocks it. Theory with a big spinning TKO for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Theory pounds on the mat out of frustration as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus unloads in the corner. Sheamus with a scoop slam for a pop. Sheamus goes for the Celtic Cross but Theory slides out, then rocks Sheamus from the apron. Sheamus blocks the rolling dropkick with a powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Sheamus applies the Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring but Pretty Deadly runs down to boos. Sheamus drops Kit Wilson, then delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Elton Prince as fans count along. Theory takes advantage and breaks it up by decking Sheamus. Sheamus blocks The ATL and hits a big knee for 2.

Ridge Holland and Butch run down now to take out Pretty Deadly. Butch sends Prince into the barrier while Holland pounds Wilson on the apron. Sheamus looks to hit Theory with a Brogue Kick but he turns to knock Wilson off the apron with it instead. Theory comes from behind and rolls Sheamus up for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, the music hits as Theory takes his title and quickly regroups at ringside with Pretty Deadly.

– Still to come, The Grayson Waller Effect. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see some of WWE’s biggest moments in MSG from over the years.

– We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is introduced for another must see edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller says he’s living the dream… he hasn’t had a match yet but here he is in The World’s Most Famous Arena. Waller mentions how handsome he is but says tonight isn’t about him. He says MSG has seen some big moments but none as big as what his guest will announce tonight. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop.

Waller welcomes Edge and tells him to have a seat but Edge is fired up. He sits and speaks to the crowd but Waller interrupts and says let’s get to the big announcement. Edge brings up the 25th anniversary of his career and says we can celebrate tonight or next month in Toronto. Waller interrupts and asks why Edge is back. He says for the fans. Edge says he will get back to Waller, but for now he speaks to the fans about how they have opened their arms for him since the beginning.

Edge goes on until Waller interrupts and announces that Edge is retiring… give it up for him, this is his last time in MSG. Edge says Waller was in the ring with John Cena last week, and Edge this week, so someone must see something in him. Edge points to how Waller still hasn’t had a match on the main roster yet. Edge says Waller is doggy-paddling into some deep waters, and it’s time to sink or swim. Edge says he is not retiring and in fact, he spoke with The Powers That Be tonight, and he will have a match tonight. Fans pop. Edge then announces that Waller will be his opponent. Edge passes off the mic and exits as a shocked Waller looks on and fans cheer.

– We see what happened earlier with The Bloodline. Michael Cole says Jimmy Uso is currently being evaluated by doctors and they hope to have an update before the end of the show.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles with Mia Yim to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole confirms Edge vs. Grayson Waller for the main event. We go back to the ring and Karrion Kross is already out with Scarlett. Kross waits in the corner and he’s ready to fight as the bell hits.

Kross has his left leg taped up and Cole says there are backstage rumors on Kross having a leg issue. The bell rings and they go at it. Kross unloads in the corner, then yells at the referee after a warning. Scarlett cheers Kross on from ringside as he levels AJ with a stiff Kross Hammer from behind.

Kross goes on but AJ fights back and stuns him with a pele kick. AJ ends up on the apron but he nails Kross with a forearm to the back of the neck. Scarlett grabs AJ’s leg but Mia Yim rushes over to make the save, laying Scarlett out at ringside.

AJ springboards back in but lands on Kross’ shoulders. AJ slides out and goes to the apron, then decks Kross in the back of the neck again. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ and Yim celebrate as the music hits.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay looks back at what happened last Friday with Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Champion Asuka. She struts to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka is in the ring with her title. She laughs and says no one is ready for Asuka. The music immediately hits and out comes Bianca Belair. Belair rushes into the ring and they go at it. Belair tackles Asuka and mounts her. The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair.

Flair rushes out but Belair meets her at ringside and they brawl. Flair rams Belair into the edge of the apron. Asuka attacks from the ring and then goes up top but IYO SKY attacks from behind, nailing her in the back with her Money In the Bank briefcase. Asuka hits the mat and then Bayley drops her with a Rose Plant. SKY then hits Asuka with a big moonsault to a pop.

Bayley hands the referee the briefcase so that SKY can cash-in, but Belair intercepts Bayley and sends her into the barrier. Flair rushes in and drops SKY with a big boot. SKY did not cash in. Asuka takes her title and recovers on the ramp as her music hits. Flair looks on from the ring.

Edge vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop. The pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Grayson Waller for his main roster in-ring debut. Waller struts around and Edge is not impressed. The bell rings and fans cheer as Edge plays to the crowd. They lock up and break.

Waller shows off some more but Edge attacks him and unloads. Edge with a Gutbuster, and another. Edge keeps control and hits a Gutwrench suplex. Edge works on Waller’s ribs, beating him around the ring.

Fans chant “you still got it!” now. Waller rocks Edge and says, “I got it too!” Waller mounts offense but Edge catches him with a fall-away slam. Edge charges from the corner for a Spear but Waller drops him with a jumping knee to the jaw.

Waller knocks Edge to the floor and shows off, dancing around. Waller slides out to the floor and nails a running clothesline. Waller shows off and talks trash to boos as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Waller nails a flying DDT for a 2 count. Waller focuses on Edge’s neck now, hitting him with elbows and knee strikes. Waller grounds Edge and talks trash now.

Fans rally for Edge as he fights up and out of the hold with forearms. Waller with a knee to the gut for boos. Waller works Edge around some more while insulting him. Waller goes to the top rope but he wastes time, allowing Edge to jump up and punch him. Edge climbs up and fights now. They trade shots up high now until Waller knocks Edge to the mat to prevent a big slam from the top. Waller leaps off the top for the flying elbow drop but Edge gets his leg up. Waller lands hard but Edge also hurt his own leg. Fans rally for Edge now. They both get up but Edge nails a big boot and the Uranage.

Cole says Jey Uso has returned to the arena by himself. Waller fights from the apron but Edge fights back and powerbombs Waller from the apron to the floor. Edge brings it back in and goes up top for a crossbody and Waller kicks out at 2.

Edge is a bit frustrated now, or just surprised, at the kick out. Fans rally for Edge but Waller blocks a finisher and decks him, then he ends up in the corner. Edge comes right back but runs into a big boot. Waller follows up with a twisting Unprettier for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Waller yells out in frustration now.

Waller mounts Edge with punches out of frustration. Edge kicks out at 2. Waller stomps away and talks trash about how he runs this place. They run the ropes and Waller hits a spinning right hand. Fans chant “Grayson sucks!” now. Edge counters with the Edge-cution but he’s slow to make the cover, draping his arm over Waller for a 2 count.

Fans cheer Edge on as he charges but he’s sent into the middle turnbuckle. Waller goes out of the ring, then comes right back in for his rolling Stunner, which he calls the Somersault Stunner, but Edge immediately intercepts him with a big Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Edge

– After the match, Edge stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Edge takes the mic now and says, “Hey Waller… you swam.” This is a reference to the earlier promo. Fans pop as Edge drops the mic and heads out.

– We go backstage to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Paul Heyman approaches and tells his Tribal Chief that Jey Uso has returned to the building, and he’s looking for Reigns. Roman says Jey won’t have to look long because he will be in the ring waiting. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is already in the ring with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

Reigns says he didn’t like how this went the first time, so we’re going to do it again. Reigns calls on Madison Square Garden and all of New York to acknowledge him. The Usos’ music quickly interrupts as Reigns and Solo prepare to fight but there’s no sign of Jey Uso.

Michael Cole says Jimmy Uso is still with doctors. Solo and Reigns start looking around the arena and finally here comes Jey through the crowd. Fans pop as Jey marches down the stairs through the crowd. Solo exits the ring and goes to meet Jey at the ringside barrier but Jey leaps over the barrier to attack. They go at it and Jey sends Solo into the ring post as Reigns watches from the ring.

Jey paces around at ringside now as fans cheer him on. Jey grabs a steel chair and rushes in with it but Reigns runs into the chair and goes down. Jey unloads but Solo intercepts the chair. Jey superkicks Solo, then beats him down with the chair and unloads with chair shots to keep him there as fans cheer. Reigns and Heyman both took advantage and have retreated to the stage area. Reigns seems to be hurting. Jey picks up Reigns’ title belt in the middle of the ring now to another big pop. Reigns yells at Jey to put the title down.

Jey takes the mic and says it’s like that now, it’s always been that way, you fools took Jimmy from me! Jey says Reigns is looking at the judge, jury and executioner right now. Jey says now he’s got to get Reigns… this is Tribal Combat now, Jey doesn’t give a damn about no brothers or Wiseman, it’s just he and Reigns, one-on-one. Jey says Reigns better accept his challenge so he can whip Reigns’ ass one more time. Jey tosses the mic as his music hits. Reigns looks on from the stage, seething and staring back as Jey in the ring as the post-Money In the Bank edition of SmackDown goes off the air.

—————————–

* Vince McMahon – WWE SmackDown Update, More Backstage Notes from MSG

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.