Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City with the kickoff to the Road to SummerSlam, and word from backstage is that this will be a “crazy” night.

It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that the show will be “all about” The Bloodline as The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court. @WRKDWrestling adds that Tribal Court will “be key in setting up SummerSlam,” where Reigns is expected to defend against Jey Uso.

It was noted by BWE that Grayson Waller will “get a big debut match,” while WRKD adds that a “big debut match gets set up for Waller.” WWE previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight.

BWE also indicated that there will be a “big segment” for the WWE Women’s Title, presumably with champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

In other notes, WRKD teased that Karrion Kross will “look to make a statement” tonight, but no details were provided. Kross is scheduled to face AJ Styles. It was also said that “the foundation of SummerSlam grows” with tonight’s episode.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

* The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court

