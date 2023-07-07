The PW Torch has released an interesting report regarding AEW’s weekly television ratings, and how those numbers are affected by delayed viewership.

The publication reveals that the premiere of AEW Collision saw a 17% increase in total viewership after delayed viewership was factored in. This grew the number from 816,000 to 952,000. The June 14th episode of AEW Collision (second week) saw a 16% increase in total viewership after delayed viewership was factored in. This grew the number from 595,000 to 692,000.

It is added that these delayed viewership increases are very similar to the increases AEW Dynamite sees on a weekly basis. However, the Torch also confirms a report from the Wrestling Observer Radio that says that AEW’s other weekly program, Rampage, actually sees closer to a 50% increase on a weekly basis.

